Kaley Cuoco shares snippets from birthday bash at breathtaking home ranch

Kaley Cuoco gave fans a peek into life at her incredible ranch over the weekend, her $12million California estate, as she celebrated a very special occasion.

The actress shared snippets from her early birthday celebrations at the ranch, in the build up to her turning 36 on November 30.

She revealed that her friends and family had planned a huge unicorn-themed birthday party for her, complete with decorations of all kinds.

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco debuts incredible birthday present

The entire celebration was bathed in shades of pink and holographic colors, including streamers, signs, and cards for each attendee.

Kaley shared a picture of herself in full party regalia, wearing a pink beaded necklace, a streamer for a scarf, a party hat, and sipping on her drink, writing: "Today was, well, magical."

The Big Bang Theory star also posted a clip showing off the incredible birthday gift she'd received, a horse jump adorned in fall colors and butterfly shapes.

Kaley looked ready to take on her unicorn-themed birthday party

She sat atop her horse Cody and flexed her skills as an equestrian as she tested out the new jump, adding even more pictures of herself riding with her friends.

Kaley also shared a snapshot with her mother Layne Ann and included some hilarious clips of herself trying to hit a unicorn pinata as well.

The several photos and videos not only showcased her love for her horses, but also the dimensions of the incredible space she calls home, surrounded by wide open spaces and breathtaking vistas.

The actress resides in a mansion in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles, which she built with her ex-husband Karl Cook, where she has enough space to also care for her large brood of pets.

The actress celebrated her birthday early with friends and family

She often shares glimpses into her home, usually featuring her dogs, or displaying some of her antics after long days of filming or when having fun with friends.

