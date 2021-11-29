Kaley Cuoco pays heartfelt tribute on sister's birthday with amazing family throwback

Kaley Cuoco is currently in the midst of several celebrations, coming off of an eventful Thanksgiving weekend, and is now partaking in another special one.

The actress shared that November 29 is her sister Briana Cuoco's birthday and she took the opportunity to pay a heartfelt tribute to her.

She posted a throwback photograph of the two with their mother Layne Ann, with the two of them looking practically unrecognizable.

As children, the two looked adorable, with Kaley lightly cooing in her mother's arms sporting a blonde bob, while her sister above her gave a wide smile.

In the caption, she lovingly wrote: "Happy happy birthday to the best sister on planet earth! @bricuoco you are truly a magical human with so much to give.

"Everyone who knows you , adores you..NOONE makes me laugh harder! You have been there for me through every high and every low and I promise I will do the same for you..

"I love you to the moon and back again! This is your year," she concluded, adding a row of celebratory emojis to finish it off.

Kaley shared an adorable throwback to mark her sister Briana's birthday

Briana responded to the post saying: "I love you sister!!!" and fans were charmed by the bond between the two, as well as the incredible throwback.

"Aw that was very well said," one wrote, with another saying: "What a beautiful photo, happy birthday @bricuoco," and many others sharing birthday wishes as well.

The two sisters' birthdays are remarkably close, with Kaley celebrating her own just the day after on November 30.

She was treated to an early birthday bash at her spectacular home ranch, though, as she shared snippets from the unicorn-themed occasion she was part of.

The Big Bang Theory star was treated to a unicorn-themed birthday party

The entire event was bathed in shades of pink and holographic colors, including streamers, signs, and cards for each attendee.

Kaley shared a picture of herself in full party regalia, wearing a pink beaded necklace, a streamer for a scarf, a party hat, and sipping on her drink, writing: "Today was, well, magical."

