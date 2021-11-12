Miranda Lambert brings fans to tears with incredible act of kindness The country superstar had a special way to mark Veterans Day

Miranda Lambert brought her followers to tears after sharing a heartfelt story and revealing her incredible act of kindness on Veterans Day.

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares rare behind the scenes snap of life at home with husband

The country superstar was applauded by fans after revealing her MuttNation Foundation is donating $20,000 to the US War Dogs Association, which helps support retired military service dogs. Miranda admitted she was inspired to help after meeting service dog Lucca at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame, where they were both honored a few weeks ago.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert shares surprising news about CMA performance

Posting a photo of herself with Lucca and her handler, Miranda penned: "I’ve always known that service dogs are extraordinary animals, and when I heard Lucca’s story I knew @MuttNation had to get involved.

"Lucca was honored at the Cowgirl Hall of Fame @cowgirlmuseum the same day I was a few weeks ago. She was trained to detect explosives and was deployed twice to Iraq and once to Afghanistan.

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

MORE: Miranda Lambert looks fabulous with hair transformation

"In her over 400 missions, no human fatalities occurred (swipe to hear her full story and make sure you have a box of tissues)."

Miranda added: "Her handler Master Sergeant Chris Willingham is now president of the US War Dogs Association, and they help support retired military service dogs. @MuttNation is donating $20,000 to their organization so they can keep up their incredible work."

Miranda's fans were touched by Lucca's story

Miranda concluded: "Happy Veterans Day and thank you to all of the heroic military men, women and pups who keep us safe."

Fans were incredibly touched by Miranda's words, with one responding: "This is amazing. Heaven has a special place for those who support and protect service animals. What a great job!!!!"

A second said: "I'm not crying, you're crying…" A third added: "Didn’t think I could love you anymore! Thank you for supporting that organization!" A fourth wrote: "I was crying ugly halfway through this."

MuttNation is a non-profit organization that promotes the adoption of shelter dogs and spaying and neutering. It was founded by Miranda and her mother, Bev, in 2009.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.