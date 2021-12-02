Hoda Kotb often has the time of her life on air, especially when she's on Today with Hoda and Jenna.

But the show's latest episode left her absolutely stunned as she received an incredible surprise that fans loved to see.

On the December 2 episode, as Hoda and her co-star Jenna Bush Hager looked back on their memorable moments of 2021, the conversation of TikTok came up.

The two discussed how they made their first ever TikTok video together to the song Fancy Like by Walker Hayes, including the dance.

As Hoda started to tell a story about her relationship with the song, the phone suddenly rang, leaving both quiet and wary.

Suddenly, Walker himself showed up on the screen and both hosts cheered, with Hoda screaming: "Yes! Yes!"

Eventually, she was left so shocked by the surprise that she could only cover her hand with her mouth and go: "Oh my god!"

Hoda and Jenna were surprised on the air by a call from Walker Hayes

The two then started gushing to Walker about his song and Hoda then narrated the story of how she played it at the Today Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Rockefeller Center.

"The place went crazy for it," she said. The clip, shared on the show's official Instagram, was captioned: "We got a surprise call from country superstar (and our TikTok inspiration) @walkerhayes!"

Fans were extremely excited to see the two TV hosts get surprised on the air in such fashion, particularly Hoda, as one commented: "What a great FaceTime with @walkerhayes and yes Hoda, play the song and dance."

Another wrote: "Love this song!!!! I do this dance everyday!!! It's crazy fun," with a third adding: "Y'all killed it! No. I mean you really KILLED it. lol Y'all are adorable!"

Hoda revealed how she'd played Walker's song at the Christmas tree lighting

The three continued their conversation, with Hoda talking about the other songs of his that she listens to, and discussing his Grammy nomination for Fancy Like.

