GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth opens up about her anxiety in home video She called on followers to take it easy

Ali Wentworth, for all her acclaim as a comedian and actress, has often used her platform to open up about the hardships of life.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's unique relationship story is like something from a movie

She did so once again with her latest post, in which she shared a candid video from her home, wearing a knit ski hat.

The actress immediately addressed her attire, saying: "I'm wearing a hat because I can't seem to get myself out of the house to get a haircut."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ali Wentworth opens up about her anxiety

She then went on to talk about "overload fatigue," saying she was at home and stressed out, which she addressed on the latest episode of her podcast Go Ask Ali.

Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos' wife revealed that she spoke to journalist Fareed Zakaria about what to expect from the changing world.

MORE: GMA’s George Stephanopoulos and wife Ali Wentworth’s bedroom selfie reveals favorite activity

Ali also shared that she spoke to therapist Dr. Donna Fish to talk about anxiety, saying that she "can't up my Zoloft any more than it's already at."

Ali shared that her appearance was the result of "overload fatigue"

She teased the same episode in a previous post, including a screenshot of the podcast, writing in the caption: "What does the future of our country look like?

"I asked @fareedzakaria and he was optimistic! Also therapist Donna Fish helps us deal with the anxiety of this ever- changing world."

MORE: Ali Wentworth is Kelly Ripa's double as she stands-in for the star on LIVE!

MORE: GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth debuts incredible Halloween transformation

While comments on the post were mostly limited, a few fans took to praising the comedian for her taking on challenging subject matter while also relating with her struggles.

One commented: "I hear you sista," with another saying: "This is fantastic, I will tune in. I may have to ask to up my Wellbutrin," and a third simply adding: "Same girl. Same."

The actress spoke to Fareed Zakaria and Dr. Donna Fish for the podcast's latest episode

Filmmaker Nancy Meyers also chimed in, writing: "This is excellent. Cheese, haircut, hat, Fareed. I’ll be listening," with many others supporting Ali with heart emojis.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.