GMA's George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth debuts incredible Halloween transformation

Ali Wentworth proved to fans once again why she's such a popular comedian and social media personality with her latest post.

The actress shared a picture on her Instagram Stories of her costume for Halloween, inspired by a close friend, Mariska Hargitay.

She chose to portray Mariska's iconic character of Olivia Benson from the show Law and Order: SVU and went the full distance with her transformation.

Ali shared a picture of herself replicating one of Olivia's poses, flashing a fake silver police badge while wearing a black blazer.

But what really took it over the edge was the fact that she also donned a brunette wig to match Olivia's that blew in the wind and covered most of her face.

The shot also featured an image of a New York precinct detail along with the caption: "Still need a Halloween costume?"

Ali chose to portray Mariska's most iconic character for Halloween

Good Morning America star George Stephanopoulos' wife shares a close bond with Mariska, and the pair have frequently praised each other on social media in the past.

The two have been close friends for several years now, and the comedian has her own relationship with the show, having been a guest star on an episode in 2015.

Ali recently was a part of an incredible celebration by Mariska and Law and Order, as they aired their 500th episode with Olivia Benson in the lead.

The actress shared a clip of herself from home paying an emotional tribute to the show and to her friend who'd become a household name because of it.

Ali and Mariska have been close friends for several years

"I particularly remember the episode on the down-low that had me hysterically crying," she revealed, also adding that she'd seen all the episodes of the show.

"To my sister Mariska, you are a pioneer, you are a rockstar, you are a warrior," she said. "Look at you, unprecedented 500 episodes! Thank you for inspiring all of us, we love you. Hooray, SVU!"

