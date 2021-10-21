Ali Wentworth wowed fans with an intimate home video she shared as she celebrated a close friend's incredible achievement.

George Stephanopoulos' wife shared the clip in which she praised her friend Mariska Hargitay for being part of the 500th episode of Law and Order: SVU.

She started the video off by congratulating the show for hitting 500 episodes and stating that she'd watched all of them and was a huge fan.

WATCH: Ali Wentworth emotionally shares special celebration

"I particularly remember the episode on the down-low that had me hysterically crying," she also revealed.

The comedian then praised her friend for her role in the show's success, adding: ""To my sister Mariska, you are a pioneer, you are a rockstar, you are a warrior.

"Look at you, unprecedented 500 episodes! Thank you for inspiring all of us, we love you. Hooray, SVU!"

Fans were incredibly awed by the show's achievement and loved the GMA star's wife's congratulatory message, as one commented: "I love this very #girlboss."

Ali and Mariska have been friends for years

Debra Messing also shared her thoughts, as she said: "Yes!!!!!!! Congratulations @therealmariskahargitay @nbcsvu," along with some heart and flame emojis.

One fan lovingly wrote: "I'm emotional!! Love how you always support each other & celebrate each other! Congratulations, Mariska!! So grateful YOU are our Olivia Benson…No one else could do it, no one else deserves it more!"

The two have been close friends for several years now, and the comedienne has her own relationship with the show, having been a guest star on an episode in 2015.

Ali is celebrating another big achievement, this one hitting closer to home, as she shared on social media that George would be starting his own production company with ABC News.

The comedienne celebrated her husband's incredible career move

She proudly shared the exclusive Variety article which broke the news and in doing so showed her support for her beloved husband.

