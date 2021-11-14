Amy Robach touches down in daring new photo as fans are concerned Six continents down!

Amy Robach left her fans slightly fearing for her safety as she shared a new photo on her Instagram from her adventurous travels.

The Good Morning America host marked an incredible milestone as she touched down in Antarctica while on assignment, holding on to an icy patch of land in the daring picture.

She shared a picture of herself touching the icy continent's mainland, telling fans that she'd accomplished the feat of visiting six of the planet's continents.

However, she also revealed her mild disappointment in not being able to make landfall in the way she wanted due to extreme weather conditions.

In the caption, she wrote: "Snowy, icy conditions were too extreme to make landfall today… so we touched the mainland to make it official: My 6th continent [check emoji].

"Australia I'm coming for you next [heart emoji] Stay tuned to @goodmorningamerica to hopefully see us make an ice field landing and walk onto Antarctica."

Amy touched down in Antarctica in an incredible new picture she shared

Many fans congratulated Amy on her incredible feat as one commented: "Yay Amy!! Love all the photos and videos!!! Enjoy and stay warm," and another wrote: "Ssssooooo exciting!!!!Keep us posted!"

There were several others, though, who took the moment to encourage the GMA host to stay safe and take care of herself in the harsh weather.

One said: "Awesome! Stay safe," and another added: "Safety first and Go Dawgs," with a third also writing: "Amy, you are brave."

The television personality has left fans in awe with several of her snippets from her Antarctica trip, including a recent spate of videos courtesy of her husband Andrew Shue.

Andrew captured some stunning videos of the icy continent's landscape

In the clips, they're cruising through icebergs on a boat and the scenery is spellbinding. Not only that, but Andrew managed to capture adorable footage of penguins too.

Amy captioned the post: "This landscape is otherworldly and jaw dropping! The coolest behind the scenes videos courtesy of @andreweshue. Make sure to swipe to the third video… it's a priceless polar plunge. #antarctica #penguins."

