Amy Robach shares landmark achievement from new GMA assignment with swimsuit photos

Amy Robach has certainly been on the trip of a lifetime for her latest assignment as a television host, and she gave fans a taste of just how adventurous it could be.

The Good Morning America star shared a series of pictures of herself in a leg-baring black and white swimsuit as she took a plunge into the waters of Antarctica.

She included several shots that captured the exact moments as she held her breath to take the leap and then made contact with the icy waters.

In the caption, she revealed that the experience was so much more than what it looked like in photographs, saying: "Antarctic plunge - water temp 28 degrees Fahrenheit - took my breath away… literally! Once in a lifetime never have to do again kinda experience."

Fans were in shock to see Amy finally make the daring plunge but couldn't help taking to the comments to praise her for the massive achievement.

Fellow ABC journalist Martha Raddatz commented: "These are the 'coolest' posts ever! But seriously. Unreal! Love it!"

Amy made the plunge into the icy Antarctic waters in a one-piece swimsuit

A fan wrote: "You are absolutely amazing," with another saying: "This post took my breath away," and a third adding: "I'm cold just swiping through these."

One penned a heartfelt message to the GMA host, commenting: "You are amazing. I love your amazing spirit. You don't let anything stop you from experiencing life and everything it has to offer."

The TV personality has been leaving fans quite amazed with her exploits through the frozen continent, even sharing a picture when she finally touched down.

She shared a picture of herself touching the icy continent's mainland, telling fans that she'd accomplished the feat of visiting six of the planet's continents.

The GMA host shared the moment she touched down on the continent's mainland

However, she also revealed her mild disappointment in not being able to make landfall in the way she wanted due to extreme weather conditions.

Many fans congratulated Amy on her incredible feat, while several also took the moment to encourage her to be safe and take care of herself in the midst of harsh weather.

