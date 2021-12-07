Jamie Redknapp's wife Frida shares intimate glimpse inside first Christmas with baby Raphael The couple welcomed their first child together last month

Jamie Redknapp and his new wife Frida have pulled out all the stops for their first Christmas with their newborn son, Raphael.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, the Swedish model showed off their magical tree which was professionally decorated by London Event Florist. The festive tree was adorned with opulent decorations including fairy lights, pine cones and glittered gold and green baubles.

Frida Redknapp shared a glimpse of her Christmas tree

This year's festivities are set to be special for Jamie and Frida, who recently welcomed their first child together. Not only are they celebrating with their newborn son, but it's also their first Christmas since becoming husband and wife.

At the time of their son's arrival, former footballer Jamie took to Instagram to share their first baby photo. "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp we're so In love, mum is doing so well too," he said.

"We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys [heart emoji]."

Little Raphael is Jamie and Frida's first child together

Frida later added: "Our Viking has arrived. Feeling beyond blessed to have welcomed this precious little boy, Raphael Anders Redknapp, to our family. A big thank you to all the wonderful doctors and nurses at Chelsea Westminster Hospital."

Jamie is already a father to his sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13 - both of whom he shares with ex-wife Louise Redknapp. Frida, on the other hand, has four children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

The couple, who started dating back in 2019, tied the knot in October at the Chelsea Registry Office where they were joined by the likes of Christine Lampard and Frank Lampard. They didn't officially announce they were expecting their first child together, however, Frida responded to congratulatory messages back in May.

