Michael Strahan reveals truly out of this world new assignment away from GMA To infinity and beyond!

Michael Strahan is truly blasting off to new heights with his latest career move as he revealed on the latest episode of Good Morning America.

The morning show's host revealed to his co-hosts Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos that he would be going to space.

"@michaelstrahan is going to SPACE," wrote the show's official Instagram account with a clip of the announcement live on the air.

"JUST IN: @michaelstrahan is going out of this world – literally! – and will be flying on @BlueOrigin's #NewShepard rocket! #space #michaelstrahan #rocket #blueorigin."

Michael will be part of Blue Origin's third human flight taken this year, following the headline-making space venture by founder Jeff Bezos.

The GMA star shared that reporting on the first launch left him fascinated with the prospect of space exploration and led to him saying yes immediately once approached.

In the segment, Michael talked about the steps he had taken to prepare for the journey, including getting fitted for a space suit and his own seat on board the flight.

Michael will be part of Blue Origin's third human flight to space

He also revealed that he would be one of a six person team on the journey, including the first parent-child team to head to space.

George kidded with his co-host as he made the announcement, saying: "You're a brave man, Michael," to Robin's amusement, congratulating him as well.

The television personality will be departing for the journey from Texas and will achieve lift-off in less than three weeks, on December 9.

Fans were left surprised and immediately took to the comments section to share their congratulatory messages and words of praise.

The morning show host shared the preparations he had made for his big journey

One commented: "So exciting! Can't wait to follow your journey," with another saying: "Wow, Michael. Be safe. I'll be watching," and a third adding: "OMG!!! That's awesome!!!!"

Having just turned 50 earlier this week, we think this makes for an excellent birthday present for the longtime GMA host!

