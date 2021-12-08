Dylan Dreyer has emotional reunion with Today co-stars for new assignment How touching!

The Today Show team is incredibly close knit and they all enjoy going into work also just to spend time with each other.

A new social media post by popular Today weatherman Al Roker showed just that, as he shared a snippet from a mini team reunion.

He posted a video of his co-star Dylan Dreyer rushing into the Sirius XM studios to reunite with him and Sheinelle Jones.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer reunites with Today co-stars

In the short video, Dylan excitedly ran to the room when she then spotted her two friends, going up to them and giving them long hugs.

The three came together for a segment of Today's Off The Rails on the Sirius XM channel, and Al revealed that the emotional meet-up was quite a long time coming.

With a picture of the three morning show stars with the rest of the team, he wrote: "What a great time getting together for the first time in person at the @siriusxm studios since February 2020 for #offtherails with my #tvsisters @sheinelle_o and @dylandreyernbc and the OTR crew @hollypalmierischulz @manonbraz and @bjo510."

Dylan reunited with her co-stars Al and Sheinelle

Dylan responded to the clip saying: "Wouldn't have missed it!!! Love you guys!!" A fan commented: "I always wondered if you guys were close. Well now I know the answer. So cute so sweet so in!!! Love you all."

"We miss you Dylan! the three amigos are back together," another added, with a third writing: "You guys are the best! Was fun to be a part of the virtual audience!! Thank you!!"

While Al and Sheinelle have continued to appear to their fans each morning on the Today Show, Dylan has been away on maternity leave while also promoting her new book.

Speaking to MSNBC's Know Your Value recently, she spoke out about her concerns for returning to work, saying: "When I go back, if things are sort of getting back to normal, I'll probably go back to traveling again.

The trio came together for Today's radio show titled Off The Rails

"That's what I'm most worried about — just traveling and pumping and being on the road and leaving three kids at home," she said. "I'm kind of terrified about it."

