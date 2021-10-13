Dylan Dreyer shares emotional career moment with Today after giving birth Really doing it all!

Today star Dylan Dreyer is still recovering from the premature birth of her son Russell, aka Rusty, but she's already started checking off other things on her list.

The journalist shared that she was in the middle of promoting her upcoming book, Misty the Cloud, and her producers on Today made the job infinitely nicer.

She posted pictures of an elaborate cake that the producers of her show on the network prepared for her while she was still on maternity leave to celebrate the book.

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer films the reality of living with two young boys

The cake featured a picture of the cover of the book, plus confection stickers of weather effects and charts on the sides that made it look even more spectacular.

In the caption, Dylan sweetly wrote: "I wasn't expecting to be on maternity leave while promoting Misty the Cloud, but leave it to my @3rdhourtoday producers to make it just as special!!

"How am I ever going to cut into this cake…it's too beautiful!!! Thank you for making this morning perfect in a very chaotic house!! #mistyavailablenow #mistythecloud #mistythecake."

Dylan shared that her show producers surprised her with a cake

The TV host was inundated with love and support from fans, as one commented: "Congratulations on the book, and the new sweet baby!"

Another said: "Wow!! That cake is SPECTACULAR!!...And, CONGRATS on the book AND new sweet Baby boy," with a third adding: "Congratulations Dylan! Your book looks great and can't wait to buy it. Will make a great baby gift! That cake…. OMG."

While Dylan is on maternity leave, she has revealed that baby Rusty has already brought many changes to the household dynamics, including some new rules and even a marriage fumble.

The Today Show co-host shared a series of pictures from her wedding to husband Brian Fichera and revealed that because of their newborn's birth, they'd forgotten their wedding anniversary.

Dylan and Brian forgot their wedding anniversary in the rush surrounding the birth of their son

However, Dylan and Brian both made sure that they took the time to acknowledge the importance of each other in their lives after nine years of marriage, albeit in a sarcastic and hilarious way.

