Dylan Dreyer is enjoying a wonderful time while on maternity leave with her family since the arrival of baby Russell.

The Today star shared a pair of snapshots of the happy group on social media with her latest Instagram post as they marked a family first.

She posted a stunning sunset photograph of hers with her three sons, Calvin, Oliver, and Russell aka Rusty, followed by a selfie of the entire unit.

Dylan revealed in the caption that now that the baby was home, the family enjoyed their first walk outside in the fall before the weather got too cold.

She wrote: "Baby arrived early, Fall arrived late…loved being able to have our first family walk outside to enjoy the sunset before it got too chilly!"

Fans gushed over the adorable shots, with one fan commenting: "Absolutely adorable family," and another saying: "You have such a beautiful family! Glad you got to enjoy some Fall!"

A third adoringly wrote: "I love seeing photos of your family. Y'all are so sweet and real. Thanks for sharing these precious moments with us."

Dylan shared photos of the family taking their first walk all together

The television journalist has shared some of the heartwarming moments she has had with her family ever since her third son came back home from an extended stay at the hospital.

Since going on leave, she has also been engaged in the promotion of her upcoming children's book, Misty the Cloud: A Very Stormy Day.

She even shared pictures of an incredible cake that she'd been gifted by her producers on the Today Show which featured a cover of the book and several weather-related appliques.

Dylan gave her youngest son the grandest and cutest welcome and shared pictures of an asleep Rusty with a tiny graduation cap on his head.

The Today host welcomed her son home in the most adorable fashion

In the caption, she wrote: "Our little NICU graduate! #welcomehomerusty," and fans went into a unanimous "aww" upon seeing the shots.

