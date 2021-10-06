Dylan Dreyer shares hilarious anniversary fumble following baby Russell's birth Happens to the best of us

Dylan Dreyer shared with fans how her rollercoaster of a week impacted a special family celebration in a hilarious and touching new post.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer shares emotional update as she returns home after giving birth

The Today Show co-host shared a series of pictures from her wedding to husband Brian Fichera and revealed that because of their newborn's birth, they'd forgotten their wedding anniversary.

However, Dylan made sure that she took the time to acknowledge the importance of her husband in her life after nine years of marriage, albeit in a sarcastic way.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer films the reality of living with two young boys

She captioned the romantic throwback with: "Rusty threw us for a loop so we kind of forgot our anniversary.

"So…sentiment, sentiment, sentiment…I love you, I love you, I love you…you're funny, you’re the best, there’s no one like you. We good? Ok.

"Happy anniversary to the only one who would understand that this is exactly the post we need right now!! #9years #3kidslater #stillhappyasever."

MORE: Dylan Dreyer's husband reveals new update on baby son Russell – and it's the cutest!

Fans flooded the comments with laughing emojis as one commented: "Happy 9th Anniversary to such a fun, loving couple! Thank you for sharing your lives with us-it brings SO much joy, laughter & happiness!"

Dylan revealed that she and her husband had forgotten their anniversary

Another wrote: "HAPPY ANNIVERSARY!!...LOVE the, 'We good'," with a third adding: "Happy Anniversary and Happy New Baby!!!"

Brian made sure to acknowledge the special moment on his own social media, sharing a picture of him and his wife with baby Russell aka Rusty from the hospital.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer inundated with prayers and support after emotional pregnancy update

MORE: Pregnant Dylan Dreyer unveils son's incredible new bedroom feature with hilarious photo

He similarly wrote: "Kid came 6 weeks early I don't even know what year it is let alone what the date is. Remember what I said the last 8 anniversary posts? Copy paste.

"Happy anniversary to the only one who I care that finds this funny, @dylandreyernbc #happyaniversary #schmoopie #lovelovesentimentsentiment."

Brian shared his own tribute to his wife with a similar comedic twist

While the couple haven't even brought their son home from the hospital, they've already started instituting changes, which Dylan revealed with a recent picture from her living room.

In another hysterical moment, she shared a shot of a giant toy giraffe standing in the room, with a note on it that read: "It is my duty as house giraffe that the Pats lost a heartbreaker. Brian has informed me he wishes NOT to talk about it and has banned the #12 from the house for the time being as it is still too painful – The Big Giraffe."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.