Dylan Dreyer admits she's 'terrified' to go back to work as a mom of three The Today star shares three sons with husband Brian Fichera

Today star Dylan Dreyer has been on maternity leave for the a few months now, but in a new interview, she admitted that she is "terrified" to return to work as a mom of three.

SEE: Exclusive: Today's Dylan Dreyer shares heartwarming baby Rusty story and details life as family of five

Along with husband Brian Fichera, she has three sons: Calvin Bradley, four, Oliver George, 21 months, and baby Russell James, who was born on 29 September this year.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer films the reality of living with two young boys

Speaking to MSNBC's Know Your Value, she spoke out about her concerns for returning to work: "When I go back, if things are sort of getting back to normal, I'll probably go back to traveling again. That's what I'm most worried about — just traveling and pumping and being on the road and leaving three kids at home," she said. "I'm kind of terrified about it."

Dylan added that her husband Brian, meanwhile, has been trying to persuade her that there is no reason to feel mom guilt when she does return to work.

MORE: Dylan Dreyer unveils husband's house rules after giving birth

RELATED: Dylan Dreyer unveils son's incredible new bedroom feature with hilarious photo

"He's always saying, 'The lessons you're teaching our boys by working as hard as you work will be a part of them forever.' He makes me feel better and less guilty about working," she said. "I'm showing the boys that you work hard to get the things you want."

Dylan promoted her chat with Know Your Value on her own Instagram account, with a photo of herself and her sons, and wrote: "I know I’ve still got a few months off but it was nice to chat with @knowyourvalue about what it will be like. But as parents do…we’ll figure it out!! Thanks for the article Rosie! Also…if you can’t find copies of #mistythecloud, be sure to check out @barnesandnoble …they’ve got stock!! And thank you again for making the book a success!! Link to the article by @writewithrosie in my bio!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.