Kaley Cuoco transforms her home into a winter wonderland - complete with unconventional tree choice The Flight Attendant star has a beautiful home in LA

Kaley Cuoco has well and truly got into the festive spirit – and her home looks like an enchanted winter wonderland!

The Flight Attendant star shared several photos of both the outside and inside of her home over the weekend following a holiday-ready makeover.

This included a rather unique Christmas tree – which was tan rather than green – that was placed in the porch.

There was also a traditional green tree inside the foyer of her home, which was decorated with lights and surrounded by gifts.

There was also a decorative wreath on the banister, and fairy lights outside, as well as a decorative floral arrangement outside the front door.

It's been an exciting few weeks for the actress, who has been away in Iceland with her Flight Attendant team, and by the looks of it from the stories she's shared online, she's had an amazing time.

Kaley Cuoco's incredibly festive home makeover

The 8 Simple Rules star also recently celebrated her 36th birthday, and marked the occasion with a unicorn-themed party at her home.

The actress resides in a mansion in the Hidden Hills retreat of Los Angeles, which she built with her ex-husband Karl Cook, where she has enough space to also care for her large brood of pets.

She often shares glimpses into her home, usually featuring her dogs, or displaying some of her antics after long days of filming or when having fun with friends.

Kaley posing alongside an unconventional - but fabulous - Christmas tree

Kaley has been embracing the new chapter of her life by keeping busy, but her Christmas this year will no doubt be bittersweet as it's the first following her split from Karl.

The pair announced their decision to separate after three years of marriage in September, and shared the sad news in a statement, in which they revealed that their "paths have taken us in opposite directions."

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement.

Kaley is getting into the festive spirit

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

