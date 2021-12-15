Former Today star Kathie Lee Gifford to become a first-time grandmother The TV personality can't wait to meet her grandchild

Kathie Lee Gifford has been on cloud nine this week after announcing some very happy news in her family.

The former Today star took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that her son Cody and his wife Erika were expecting their first child.

She wrote: "I am over a blue or pink moon!!! I don’t care which. So so happy for you both, @mrsamerikagifford, and for our family. Praise our Living and Loving God!"

Alongside the post, Kathie shared a montage of clips featuring her son and his wife from their wedding day.

Fans rushed to congratulate the author, with one writing: "Congratulations Grandma!" while another wrote: "Omg Cody is going to be a daddy! Congratulations!" A third added: "Congratulations, being a grandma is the best."

Kathie Lee Gifford is going to be a grandmother!

The mom-of-two told People how she first found out the news, revealing: "I had just arrived home to begin my book tour on the Today Show the next morning, adding that she was seated at a table with Cody and Erika and their longtime friend Christine Gardner.

"Cody and Erika handed both of us something that was wrapped and asked that we please open at the same time. It was a two-sided frame and mine read, 'Can't wait to meet you Grandma,' on one side and on the other was a photo of Cody and Erika holding their ultrasound.

The TV star is a doting mom to two children

"It took a moment to crystalize to be that this was their baby which meant that it was my baby to and I freaked and ran to hug Erika and so did Christine. To which Cody said, 'What about me?'" She added: "It still hasn't hit me fully!"

On the excitement at watching her son become a father, she told the publication: "I have long believed just by watching my children with other children and babies for years now that they are both made for parenthood.

Kathie with her former Today co-star and good friend Hoda Kotb

"And I'm so grateful that they both chose partners who are equally so."

Cody and Erika tied the knot in September 2020 in an intimate ceremony attended by just their parents and siblings.

