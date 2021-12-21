Stacey Dooley has the best reaction to romantic photos taken by Kevin Clifton We love this!

Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley began dating shortly after her stint on Strictly Come Dancing back in 2017, but the pair are still as loved-up as ever.

The couple are currently enjoying a snow-filled holiday, and Kevin has been using his social media feeds to share gorgeous photos of his girlfriend. The former Strictly pro shared one of the pair together, both wrapped up warm in some jackets and hats as Stacey flashed a peace sign at the camera, and another of his girlfriend staring in wonderment at the snowy landscape as she stood in front of a cabin.

Both times in his caption, he simply tagged Stacey and posted the heart and the snowflake emojis.

And on his second photo, Stacey had the best response as she teased: "This has become a Stacey appreciation page. And we are all here for it."

And other fans also loved the gorgeous images, as one enthused: "Stace looks like a little gnome! She's in her happy place," and a second added: "Love this, you look so relaxed and happy."

The couple met on Strictly Come Dancing

A third hoped the pair would enjoy the festive season, as they wrote: "Have the best Christmas and take care of yourselves, you lucky pair," but one went further and commented: "Come on Kevin make our year and propose!"

Stacey and Kevin and have shared several insights into their beautiful relationship, including a date night last week when the dancer treated the journalist to her first-ever ballet performance.

Stacey and Kevin are enjoying a snow-filled holiday

The couple looked flawless at the event, with Stacey rocking a cream jumper and leather trousers, paired with a gorgeous pair shoes, while Kevin opted for an almost all-black ensemble, bar his trainers.

Taking her to see the Nutcracker, he wrote: "Took @sjdooley to her first ballet. Obvs it was @matthewbourne13 @mbnewadventures one."

And Stacey showed how impressed she was with the performance as she reshared the post, and added a string of ballet shoe, sparkles and heart emojis.

