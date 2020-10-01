Chrishell Stause has some news for fans. The Selling Sunset star is feeling ready to mingle again following her divorce from actor Justin Hartley last year.

The reality TV star and Dancing on Ice contestant revealed she is excited to be back in the dating game, telling People: "It's been almost a year, so I'm excited to get back out there. I'm a hopeless romantic, so I think it can still happen. It's 2020, maybe you could meet your person through an Instagram DM. I don't know. Crazier things have happened!"

Chrishell, 39, admitted she is "very happy" and in a great place right now, although it did "sting" to see her ex-husband Justin move on so quickly after their split. The This Is Us actor, 43, is currently dating his former The Young and the Restless co-star Sofia Pernas, 31.

"I feel like anybody would be heartbroken to see how quickly or easily you are replaced; of course that's going to sting," said Chrishell, admitting it was "painful" to see the new couple together.

Chrishell and Justin split in 2019

Justin and Chrishell took fans by surprise when it was announced that the father-of-one had filed for divorce in November 2019, citing "irreconcilable differences", after two years of marriage. Chrishell admitted on Selling Sunset that she had been "blindsided" by his decision, while speaking to her friend and co-star Mary in a hotel room.

"We had a fight that morning over the phone... we didn't talk things through, and before we had a chance to figure anything out, he filed," said Chrishell, in tears. "I found out because he texted me that we were filed. Forty-five minutes later, the world knew."

She added: "I talked to him right after [the text] because I thought that must be a joke, but that was the end of communication. What do you say after that?"

The couple were married for two years

The star has never shared the reason behind her divorce, although she did admit on Selling Sunset that Justin's sudden rise to fame had "changed" him.

Days after their split, Chrishell shared a cryptic post on Instagram, writing: "It's hard to watch people change right in front of you. But it's even harder remembering who they used to be."

