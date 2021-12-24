Rebel Wilson enjoys girls' night with lookalike sisters – see rare family photo The Pitch Perfect star is enjoying some quality family time

Rebel Wilson is getting into the holiday spirit with her loved ones, and delighted fans on Christmas Eve when she shared a rare family photo.

The 41-year-old star looked the picture of happiness as she joined sisters Annachi and Liberty for a "girls' night" complete with matching Christmas pyjamas. The trio sat on a large white couch, smiling for the camera - and the family resemblance was plain to see! Rocking identical red plaid pajamas with black T-shirts, the trio showcased their identical beaming smiles.

In the background, a quirky pendant ceiling light and a giant bouquet of roses could be seen, as well as open shelving displaying personal photos.

Rebel's girls' night came after an action-packed 24 hours with her loved ones, which included a trip to Disneyland and a game of tennis.

The Australian actress is incredibly close to her family, including sister Liberty, 39, and Annachi, 30, as well as their brother Ryot. She is most often seen with Annachi, who takes centre stages in the new snap.

Meanwhile, Rebel recently spoke about why she chose 2020 as her year of health. The star realised she was using food to numb her emotions, and after a diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), she decided to embrace a healthier lifestyle.

The Pitch Perfect star has been spending time with her loved ones

"I was very confident being bigger and loved myself, I would rock a red carpet being double or sometimes triples the weight of other actresses," she told the BBC.

"[But] I knew deep down inside that some of the emotional eating behaviors I was doing were not healthy. Like, I did not need a tub of ice cream every night. That was me numbing my emotions using food, which wasn’t the healthiest thing."