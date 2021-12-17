Rebel Wilson shares rare photo alongside her lookalike mom for celebratory reason The resemblance is uncanny

Rebel Wilson doesn't often share photos of her family but she had a celebratory reason to do so on Thursday as her mom officially retired.

The Australian actress surprised fans when she took to social media with some images of her mother, Sue Bownds, as she hung up her teaching hat after several decades in the profession.

"Congrats mum, on retiring," she captioned a series of photos on her stories in which she appeared to be gifting Sue a piece of jewelery to celebrate the occasion.

WATCH: Rebel Wilson welcomes back visitors to Fiji

With their matching blonde locks and beaming smiles, it was clear that the apple didn't fall far from the tree for the star.

Rebel's younger sister, Annachi, also sent her love to her mom with a sweet Instagram photo.

While Sue resides in Australia, both Rebel and Annachi live in America. She has three brothers too.

When Rebel was younger, her parents were also professional dog handlers and the family traveled around selling canine products from a caravan.

Rebel recently returned from Fiji

Rebel has always been full of character and despite the fact she has a serious stage-acting background, she ended up in comedic roles.

That all changed this year, however, when she shot her first non comedic movie, The Almond and the Seahorse.

Rebel's desire to switch her career course also inspired her health overhaul.

She told The Mirror: "I literally feel as if I have to physically transform because it's very difficult for people to imagine [me in serious roles] for some reason – even though we're in a very imaginative industry.

Her sister Annachi also sent congratulations to their mom

"I feel that I physically have to show you that I am different and I am transformed in order to help transform my career."

Adding: "I still love comedy, but I did train originally as a dramatic actress which people forget."

