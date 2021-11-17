Rebel Wilson's younger sister is a beach babe in stunning selfie - and she looks so different Has she overhauled her health too?

It looks like Rebel Wilson isn't the only one in her family making her health a priority.

The star's younger sister, Annachi, shared some stunning photos recently and looked better than ever.

MORE: Rebel Wilson's 'hot girl' swimsuit video in belted one-piece is a scene-stealer

Rebel's sister, 30, looked like a brunette version of her famous sister, 41, in snapshots from a tropical beach getaway.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rebel Wilson stuns in a dazzling red gown

In one particularly gorgeous image, Annachi was standing on a boat with the sun setting behind her.

She wore a figure-hugging dress and her social media followers said she was glowing, but some didn't even realize it was her.

MORE: Rebel Wilson looks like a Bond girl in sleek black swimsuit

MORE: Rebel Wilson sunbathe in her underwear in unexpected selfie

"Wow, couldn't even recognise you Anna! You look amazing!," wrote one, while another added: "You look incredible."

Annachi was glowing in her new sunset photo

Judging from her Instagram feed, Annachi has been following in Rebel's healthy footsteps.

She's shared images of herself hiking, skiing and also a ton of rest and relaxation on sun-soaked sandy beaches.

MORE: Rebel Wilson bares all in sunbathing video - sparks major fan reaction

SEE: Rebel Wilson embraces natural beauty in beach photo

Annachi's confidence appears to be growing too as she's recently posted numerous bikini selfies as well.

Rebel and Annachi in November 2020

A year ago, Rebel and Annachi looked very different when they wore matching green swimsuits for a social media post.

At the time, the Pitch Perfect actress had shed 40lbs and now, she's doubled that.

Annachi recently joined Rebel for her birthday celebrations

She's worked incredibly hard to feel her best and recently opened up about her health overhaul when she chatted about it with People magazine.

Rebel said that despite her impressive transformation, she's still not perfect.

MORE: Rebel Wilson is a beach goddess in strapless swimsuit in gorgeous new photo

RELATED: Rebel Wilson looks like a model in striking photo - fans go wild for 'gorgeous' look

"Last year, I lost a lot of weight – close to 80 lbs," she began. "And then I've maintained it for this year. So part of me was like, 'Well damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it? And I felt a bit sad about that point."

Rebel has lost close to 80lbs

She went on to share that despite achieving her goal, she still struggles at times. "I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure," she said. "But I'm not perfect. I've just learned to manage things."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.