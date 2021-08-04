Gisele Bundchen pays heart-melting tribute to Tom Brady on special occasion The supermodel and her NFL husband have been married for 12 years

Gisele Bundchen left her fans swooning on Tuesday after sharing a heart-melting tribute to her husband Tom Brady.

The supermodel posted a sweet message for the NFL star alongside loved-up photos of the couple to mark his 44th birthday.

Quoting lyrics from Frankie Valli's 1967 hit Can't Take My Eyes Off You, Gisele penned: "You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you. You'd be like Heaven to touch. I wanna hold you so much.

"At long last, love has arrived. And I thank God I'm alive. You're just too good to be true. Can't take my eyes off of you."

She added: "Happy Birthday love of my life! Thank you for sharing your life with me! Te amo @tombrady."

Tom was among the first to comment on the post, writing in Portuguese: "Aaawwwww Te Amo Tanto meu Amor Da minha Vida!!!," which translates to: "Aaawwwww I love you so much my love of my life!!!"

Gisele marked Tom's 44th birthday with some sweet smiling photos

Fans were also touched by Gisele's sweet words, with one commenting: "Cutest couple ever!" A second said: "Beautiful couple! Happy Birthday, Tom." A third added: "He is the luckiest man in the world! You are an amazing woman, Gisele."

Tom and Gisele have been married for 12 years and celebrated their anniversary in February by giving each other a touching shoutout on social media.

The NFL player posted a beautiful photo of his family, including his children, on Instagram, captioning it: "Happy anniversary!! I couldn’t have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago.

"I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow! You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know.

Gisele and Tom have been married for 12 years

"You always do what’s right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."

Gisele took to her own Instagram to post several unseen loved-up snaps of the couple and wrote: "Happy anniversary my love! I can’t believe it’s already been 12 years! We have gone through so much and have grown so much together."

She added: "There [is] nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with than you! Te amo."

