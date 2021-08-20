Tom Brady shares photo of son Benjamin – and it is so sweet Aww!

Tom Brady is a doting father to three children, and on Friday he penned a heartwarming tribute to son Benjamin, 11, in an adorable post.

The NFL star posted a beautiful snap from when Benjamin would have been one, which showed him embracing his young son in his arms and giving him a kiss on the cheek.

"Benny 10 years ago today," he lovingly captioned the shot, adding several heart emojis to it.

The sweet snap came a few days after Tom confirmed some exciting news for his eldest son, Jack, 13.

In photos shared to his Instagram Stories, Tom revealed that Jack had become a ball boy for his team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Buccaneers got a new ball boy this week! He takes his summer job and every rep very seriously just like his dad," he teased.

Tom shared the beautiful photo

Tom is also a father to daughter Vivian, eight, and he shares his daughter and Benjamin with wife Gisele Bundchen. He shares Jack with his ex-wife Bridget Moynahan.

Last month, Tom hinted that he may end his American football career in two years as he "owes it" to his wife and children.

Speaking on SiriusXM Town Hall, hosted by Jim Gray, Tom revealed that his family have "sacrificed" a lot over the years to watch him play, and his retirement will mean he is around more for Gisele and their children.

"Things change as you get older, and there's a lot of different responsibilities I have in my life," he said.

"My kids and my family is certainly very important, and they made a lot of sacrifice over a long period of time to watch me play. So, you know, I owe it to them, too.

Tom is a doting dad to his three children

Speaking of his career, which has seen him win seven Super Bowls; six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom added: "I play because I love the game.

"I play because I love to compete. We shouldn't stop our life, even though we love something because it's just, someone puts an arbitrary timeline on that," Brady said.

"And I felt for a long time, I could play until I was 45 years old. I think I committed to say, 'Hey, I'm going to play till I'm 45.' And this year I'll be 44, which naturally takes me to the next year. I've got a two-year contract. We'll see what happens beyond that."

