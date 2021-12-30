Peter Andre praised as he shares 'gorgeous' photos of daughter Princess and son Junior in Dubai The family are enjoying a well-deserved break abroad

Peter Andre and his family are enjoying a sunny break in Dubai and the father-of-four was feeling extremely proud this week as he shared two rare pictures of himself alongside his eldest children.

On Wednesday, the family headed out to dinner at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, located at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and father and son looked handsome as they posed with their arms around each other.

"Lovely place we went to tonight. @jumeirahzs," Peter simply captioned the post.

The following day, Peter gushed about his eldest daughter Princess. The father-and-daughter duo posed together, with Peter donning a blue T-shirt and matching cap as well as a pair of sunglasses.

Princess, or Bista, as she is known to her family, looked gorgeous with her naturally curly hair falling over her shoulders.

"Father and daughter," he wrote alongside the picture on his Stories; on his profile he simply added a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on both pictures, and most agreed that he has a "beautiful family".

"Beautiful family. Princess is a female version of you, the Andre family gene is strong in your kids," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Beautiful picture. Princess is so like you. She's a natural beauty."

"Can't beat a father & daughter bond!!" a third added.

Of his picture with his eldest son, one wrote: "You look like brothers, not father and son. Nothing like family." Another said: "Wow junior! What a great looking young man you really are! Your parents must be so so proud! Pete, love your shirt, you get better with age."

Peter shares Princess, 14, and Junior, 16, with his ex-wife Katie Price. He and his wife Emily have two children together, Amelia, seven, and five-year-old Theo.