Peter Andre shares rare photo of kids on magical day out – and explains Junior's absence The family headed out to LaplandUK

Peter Andre and Emily MacDonagh treated their family to a magical day out at LaplandUK but there was one noticeable absence – 16-year-old Junior.

Taking to Instagram, the proud father-of-four shared several pictures from the day, including one showing his and Emily's children, Amelia, seven, and Theo, five, meeting Santa.

Others showed him and Emily posing for a selfie and Emily and Princess, Peter's daughter with former wife Katie Price, smiling for the camera in front of snow-covered trees.

"Kids loved meeting Santa today at Lapland UK. Highly recommend you go if you can. Amazing experience for the kids," Peter told his followers, before revealing why his eldest son had decided to miss out. " Junior missed out as bed was more appealing," he joked.

Peter and Emily's children met Santa over the weekend

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the sweet snaps, with Katie Piper writing: "We had the best time there! Happy Christmas to you all."

Another couldn't help but tell Peter that they had spotted him pulling a prank on someone. "We were there today too. I reckon it was you who placed a prank on a lady in front of me in the queue waiting for waffles. Lapland UK is certainly a very magical day out for the whole family," they said, to which Peter was quick to reply: "Yeah the kids tricked me and said I left my phone there so I went up and asked her."

Theo, five, was pictures ice-skating

Others wondered why Peter and Emily always hide the youngest kids' faces, something that both have addressed in the past.

Peter previously told Closer magazine: "Emily's one of those parents that doesn't want it, so I've got to respect that."

Princess accompanied her siblings whilst Junior stayed at home

He added: "I still get away with little things... There have been times where I've posted stuff and you can't really see the kids' faces... I post photos of them because I'm proud of them and of these beautiful moments but I also understand that not everyone wants that."