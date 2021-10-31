Kate Hudson's stunning workout photos spark hilarious family reaction

Kate Hudson gave fans a dose of some weekend motivation as she shared a series of exercise pictures that really had them in awe.

The actress donned a figure-hugging Fabletics workout set, consisting of leggings and a sports bra as she gave her followers a glimpse at her extremely toned physique.

She also showed them how hard she worked to get there, including a bunch of yoga poses and moves with little dumbbells that got her into shape.

WATCH: Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet video

Kate chose to turn the post into one about inspiring others to move as she captioned it with: "Don't. Stop. Moving.

"Our bodies, our vessels, our expression. Movement creates energy and I'm taking this energy right into the weekend #itsfriday."

Fans were quite in awe of Kate's physique and impressive exercise routine, but her brother, Oliver Hudson had a different reaction.

He simply left a comment in jest saying: "Gross," which left several fans in hysterics, many of whom even replied to his comment with appreciation for their sibling dynamic.

Kate's workout photos left an unexpected and hilarious impression on her brother Oliver

Many others gushed over the actress, including Tracee Ellis Ross, who wrote: "@katehudson an inspiration."

A fan commented: "I so love the 3rd pic, you look like your mom," with another saying: "You absolutely won't lose a guy in 10 days looking like that," and a third adding: "Favourite actress/role model ever."

The Almost Famous star and her brother share a close bond and often rip into each other on social media, particularly with joke comments like these.

In September, Oliver shared a cheeky video of himself screeching and running through the snow completely nude, reposting a clip that had been taken down by Instagram.

The siblings enjoy joking around with each other and are quite close

And while most of his fans were beside themselves with laughter, Kate had a similarly quirky comment to drop as well, saying: "This is disgraceful, disgusting and I'm reporting this….also #freethetip."

