﻿
kate-hudson-workout-pictures-oliver-reaction

Kate Hudson's stunning workout photos spark hilarious family reaction

Brothers will be brothers

Ahad Sanwari

Kate Hudson gave fans a dose of some weekend motivation as she shared a series of exercise pictures that really had them in awe.

MORE: Kate Hudson gets fans talking with unexpected fresh-faced selfie

The actress donned a figure-hugging Fabletics workout set, consisting of leggings and a sports bra as she gave her followers a glimpse at her extremely toned physique.

She also showed them how hard she worked to get there, including a bunch of yoga poses and moves with little dumbbells that got her into shape.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Hudson celebrated her daughter's third birthday with a sweet video

Kate chose to turn the post into one about inspiring others to move as she captioned it with: "Don't. Stop. Moving.

"Our bodies, our vessels, our expression. Movement creates energy and I'm taking this energy right into the weekend #itsfriday."

Fans were quite in awe of Kate's physique and impressive exercise routine, but her brother, Oliver Hudson had a different reaction.

MORE: Kate Hudson gets fans talking as she poses in underwear and boots for an emotional cause

He simply left a comment in jest saying: "Gross," which left several fans in hysterics, many of whom even replied to his comment with appreciation for their sibling dynamic.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson)

Kate's workout photos left an unexpected and hilarious impression on her brother Oliver

Many others gushed over the actress, including Tracee Ellis Ross, who wrote: "@katehudson an inspiration."

A fan commented: "I so love the 3rd pic, you look like your mom," with another saying: "You absolutely won't lose a guy in 10 days looking like that," and a third adding: "Favourite actress/role model ever."

MORE: Kate Hudson in tears in latest Instagram post - famous friends react

MORE: Goldie Hawn receives sweet message from Kate Hudson as she marks important day

The Almost Famous star and her brother share a close bond and often rip into each other on social media, particularly with joke comments like these.

In September, Oliver shared a cheeky video of himself screeching and running through the snow completely nude, reposting a clip that had been taken down by Instagram.

kate-hudson-oliver-hudson-jokes

The siblings enjoy joking around with each other and are quite close

And while most of his fans were beside themselves with laughter, Kate had a similarly quirky comment to drop as well, saying: "This is disgraceful, disgusting and I'm reporting this….also #freethetip."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

More on:

More about kate hudson

More news

You're on HELLO!'s global site. Click to return to HELLO! India Go back