Oliver Hudson's sense of humor on social media has attracted a legion of fans, especially on his Instagram, where his followers are constantly entertained.

And despite some recent struggles with censorship on the platform, the actor decided to fight back with a risqué video he shared.

Oliver posted a video on his Instagram where he could be seen loudly screaming and running from a mystery chaser.

What made the entire video a lot cheekier was the fact that he was completely nude as he ran on the snow-covered ground, pretending like he was in a horror flick.

The video was originally uploaded over two years ago but taken down by Instagram, and the Nashville actor re-uploaded it with the caption, "It got taken down once.. let's see what happens this time! #scaredrebel."

Fans were left in hysterics by the clip, but no one had a reaction quite like his sister Kate Hudson, who commented, "This is disgraceful, disgusting and I'm reporting this….also #freethetip."

Oliver and Kate frequently engage in some good-natured ribbing

Many left several laughing emojis in the replies to Kate's comment and throughout the post as well. One fan wrote, "I'm glad I got to see it before it gets taken down again," with another saying, "Looks like a trailer for 'Naked and Afraid'."

A third added, "Love it! I want to know who filmed this, your wife??? Lol." Emma Roberts also left a comment, saying, "This is a masterpiece."

Oliver recently shared a screenshot of the notification he'd received from Instagram, telling him that his original post had been taken down for violating community guidelines regarding nudity.

However, he was not happy about it, and made it known in his caption, writing, "I mean seriously?!?! My a** is ART and if @instagram doesn't understand that then I'll do nothing and keep using their platform!!"

The actor's original post of the video was taken down by Instagram

Many fans came to his aid and reassured him that he was doing alright, with one commenting, "Damn! How'd I miss that? I demand a repost!!" And that's exactly what they got!

