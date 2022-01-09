David Beckham takes revenge on wife Victoria with cheeky bum photo David and Victoria Beckham enjoy teasing each other!

Victoria Beckham shared a cheeky new photo to social media on Sunday – and it was all thanks to her husband David, after the fashion designer shared a sexy snap of him not long ago!

In the picture, which appeared to have been taken on the deck of a boat, Victoria could be seen from behind wearing a skin-tight crop top and high-rise shorts, stretching her arms and standing on her toes.

The star shared the photo to her Instagram Stories, where she also revealed that her husband was the photographer, writing: "Cheeky posh in the sun… [camera emoji] @davidbeckham."

The outfit is part of the former Spice Girl's workout range with Reebok, and it flatters her figure perfectly!

David couldn't be blamed for capturing his wife looking so sultry, as she's certainly returned the favour.

Victoria looked stunning in the sun-drenched photo

Towards the end of last year, the fashion maven snapped a pic of her husband showing off his six-pack abs as he modelled a pair of blue-and-white swimming trunks on holiday, captioning the image: "I mean… lucky me!"

In the past, Victoria has also shared a photo of David in very tight white shorts sunbathing by the pool. This isn't the first time that David has snapped his wife in her workout gear, either.

Back in November, the former football took a photo of Victoria in leggings and a sports bra that showcased her posterior as she exercised.

The star has also photographed her husband in his beachwear

"Workout with @davidbeckham (who always gets the best angles)," she captioned it. The mum-of-four then went on to reveal the Reebok x Victoria Beckham takeover series, an exciting extension of her partnership with the sports brand.

She wrote: "Introducing The Workout Sessions: a #ReebokxVictoriaBeckham takeover series.

"Over the next week, three inspirational fitness pioneers will be taking over the @victoriabeckham account to share a day in their lives, plus an exclusive 15-20 minute workout in their personal style for you to DIY at home."

