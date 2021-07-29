Victoria Beckham shares swimwear picture of David as they finally reunite in Italy The family are holidaying in Italy

David Beckham has been holidaying in Italy for the past week with son Cruz, daughter Harper and his wife Victoria's parents, and his own mum and dad – but the designer has been noticeably missing.

While the family have been staying onboard a luxury yacht in the Amalfi Coast, Victoria has been in Paris for work, but the long-awaited reunion has finally come.

On Wednesday, the mother-of-four finally joined her family and made the announcement by sharing a picture of David in his swimwear.

"I mean… lucky me!!!" she wrote across the picture, which showed the former footballer topless while wearing blue and white swim trunks.

David posing in his swimming trunks

In another picture, showing David cuddled up to Romeo, who had also been absent from the holiday, she wrote: "Family time."

Part of the Beckham clan have spent the last week enjoying the Mediterranean waters and taking on water sports such as jet skiing. They've also been spotted making the most of the sunny climes and sunbathing on board.

David's holiday comes just weeks after he debuted a new hair look.

Romeo has also joined the family on holiday

The father-of-four visited the family's favourite hairdresser, Josh Wood, which is located a two-minute drive away from his West London home, and dyed his hair peroxide blonde, whilst Cruz, 17, chose a pink shade.

"Sometimes the boys need reminding who did it first in the 90's by the look on their faces they are not too pleased about it #DadDidItFirst @joshwoodcolour @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham," he wrote at the time alongside two photos that showed him, posing with his unimpressed kids, Romeo and Cruz.

Friends and fans rushed to comment on the new look, but not before wife Victoria got her say.

Surprisingly, unlike her sons, the mother-of-four approved of David's change, writing: "Dad did do it first and it looks even better this time round!!!! @joshwoodcolour x."