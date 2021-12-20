Alex Scott certainly turned heads when she stepped out for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards on Sunday.

The 37-year-old presenter looked stunning as she hit the red carpet in a white and silver gown that featured a halterneck and sequinned sleeves. She wore her hair in a half-up style, pulling the top section away from her face in a central top knot.

While Alex impressed onlookers with her appearance, she did receive some unsolicited criticism on social media. "Why is Alex Scott dressed like an extra from Star Wars?" one social media user wrote, while a second wrote: "Looks like Alex Scott has had to wear the last thing the shops had for sale...."

But it was Alex's fans who had the final say as they leapt to her defence and praised her bold style. "Suddenly Middle Aged Men on here have turned into fashion and hair experts to advise Alex Scott on her looks! Bless them," one joked. A second added: "Alex Scott looks amazing! A very talented and elegant lady. Haters have no fashion sense whatsoever."

Alex stunned on the red carpet at Sunday's awards

A third noted: "@AlexScott has raised awareness for mental health. People on Twitter still continue to be cruel. Fair enough if you don’t like her presenting but as for her grammar and appearance, if you don’t have anything nice to say, keep in mind the impact unkind words can have."

Alex has been serving up a number of sizzling looks of late, from the black velvet mini dress she wore to the MOBO Awards to the glamorous black gown she chose for UNICEF's Blue Moon Gala earlier this month.

The star looked incredible at the Blue Moon Gala

As well as attending glittering events, Alex has a jam-packed work schedule hosting BBC One's Football Focus, The One Show, and is now presenting The Tournament. In a recent interview with Stylist, Alex opened up about how she switches off. "I've been trying to find the balance," she said.

"And I find meaning by making sure I take the time to switch off, go for a walk, listen to a podcast or do something with family and friends. It's about having fun away from everything else."

