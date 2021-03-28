Stacey Solomon reveals adorable new addition to family The Loose Women star is a mum-of-three

It's all going on for Stacey Solomon at the moment!

Not only has the Loose Women panellist just moved to a fabulous country mansion with her sons and fiancé, Joe Swash, but the star has also released a new book, Tap to Tidy, and adopted adorable dachshund pup Peanut.

Now it looks like the mum-of-three has welcomed another cute new family member, as she's started feeding the cat that her house's former owner used to provide food for – and her new feline friend has just joined her in the kitchen!

Stacey Solomon and son Rex share delight over new cat

In a new video posted to her Instagram Stories on Sunday, the sweet black cat could be seen enjoying a bowl of food as the presenter's youngest son Rex, one, looked on.

In a second clip, Rex and Stacey both spent some time stroking the cat.

Stacey and her son Rex were thrilled to greet their new feline friend

Stacey added a lengthy caption to the first video, explaining that the house's former owner couldn't find the cat before her move and so had asked them to make sure he was fed.

The kind-hearted mum-of-three had been dutifully putting food out, and the cat had decided to join the family in the kitchen for the first time.

"Welcome to the madhouse, furry one," Stacey captioned the second video.

The former X Factor contestant has been delighting fans over the last week with photos and videos of her spacious new home.

The star and her family have moved to a fabulous country house

She was clearly thrilled to be able to fill readers in on her news and show them the residence, which she's dubbed "Pickle Cottage" in honour of her nickname for her sons.

Stacey and Joe had previously revealed that they wanted to move house and expand their family but kept the news private until the details were finalised.

The singer told fans: "We didn't want to say anything until it was right at the last minute because with any sale/purchase anything can fall through right up until the last minute so we just wanted it to be definite or as close to before saying anything."

