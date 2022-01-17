Gino D'Acampo shares the sweetest family update – delighted fans react The celebrity chef took to Instagram

Gino D'Acampo had some family news to share with his fans on Sunday night.

The celebrity chef took to Instagram with two adorable photos of the D'Acampo's newest member – a little puppy named Snoop – as he updated his followers.

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo surprises daughter Mia with a new puppy

"You guys asked, and we delivered,"- he wrote. "@iamsnoopdacampo is now on Instagram! GDx."

Unsurprisingly, Gino's 1.4 million followers were delighted by the news. "Don't know which one is more cute!" one told the star, while a second added: "Welcome to the dachshund world! You won't be sorry."

Gino has created an Instagram account for puppy Snoop

"Aweee so cute - pooch is okey too," a third wrote. And a fourth joked: "Father and Son have nice coordinated hair dos!!"

The update comes less than a week after Gino introduced Snoop on his social media. He shared a video showing the moment daughter Mia is surprised by the new addition.

The star surprised daughter Mia with the new addition

The eight-year-old could be seen sat blindfolded on the sofa as Gino reminded her she had a "late Christmas present" that was due to arrive. When she lifted the blindfold, the young girl screamed: "No, you didn't! No, you didn't! Oh my god!"

She then burst into tears as she embraced the pup as Gino told her the dog's name. "I love him," she exclaimed when Gino asked how she felt, before the doting dad kissed his daughter.

Gino with his sons, Luciano and Rocco

"Everyone meet Snoop D'Acampo," 45-year-old Gino wrote, tagging his sons, Luciano and Rocco in the adorable clip.

Gino, 45, has been married to wife Jessica since 2002, and together they share three children – Luciano, 19, Rocco, 17, and eight-year-old daughter Mia.

Gino has been married to wife Jessica since 2002

Gino has a great relationship with his children – but he has admitted in the past that he is the stricter parent. "You can see my wife look at the children, saying with her eyes 'Don't even think about it, he's not going to bend,'" he told Woman magazine.

"My kids are not allowed to be fussy eaters. The problem with fussy children is their stupid parents. I run a family kitchen and in my house we don't have options. I never had options, why should they?"

