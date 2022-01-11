Gino D'Acampo melts hearts with adorable new family addition This is so sweet!

Gino D'Acampo often keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, but on Tuesday he melted hearts as he introduced a new family member.

In a clip shared on his Instagram, Gino revealed a brand-new puppy, affectionately called Snoop, and his daughter Mia had the best response. In the video, Mia was blindfolded so that the surprise wasn't spoiled for her as her father asked if he remembered that she had a "late Christmas present" that was due to arrive. When she lifted the blindfold, the young girl screamed: "No you didn't! No you didn't! Oh my god!"

WATCH: Gino D'Acampo introduces new family member - and daughter Mia is so emotional

She then burst into tears as she embraced the pup as Gino told her the dog's name. "I love him," she exclaimed when Gino asked how she felt, before the doting dad kissed his daughter.

"Everyone meet Snoop D'Acampo," the father-of-three wrote, tagging his sons, Luciano and Rocco in the adorable clip.

The boys were among the first to respond to the family video, with Luciano saying: "Snoop Dog," alongside the paw print emoji, and Rocco simply adding: "Snoop," alongside the heart-eyed face emoji.

Others also responded to the adorable moment with family friend Fearne Cotton commenting: "This is pure joy! You are such a lovely dad."

Mia was shocked with her present

Another enthused: "Awww, you made me cry too, have lots of happy times together," while a third posted: "Welcome to the pack."

Here's hoping that we'll start seeing Snoop on a regular basis!

Fans are loving Snoop

The celebrity chef has a close bond with all of his family, including his in-laws, Elizabeth and Malcolm.

Last month, he shared several photos of the trio together with the first featuring them sat outside together and enjoying a drink, as Gino threw his head back in laughter. A second image captured the group toasting their reunion as they sit down to a pasta dish and a glass of rose.

Writing in the caption, Gino explained: "Tonight I take my in-laws to the beautiful Cilento coast to unlock the secrets to a long and happy life… Gino's Italian Family Adventure is on tonight at 8pm on @itv … I have to admit, I do love spending time with Elizabeth & Malcolm…#GinosItalianFamilyAdventure GDx."

