Stacey Solomon makes big family announcement – 'The best decision for us' The Loose Women star has adopted a dog

Stacey Solomon has introduced a new member of her family – a gorgeous dog named Teddy.

Taking to Instagram on Monday night, the mother-of-four shared several videos and photos of the new addition and revealed that they had rescued him the previous day.

"Welcome Home Teddy. Last night we rescued a dog. But today I'm not sure who has rescued who. We miss you so much Theo. I hope you're looking down from heaven smiling, knowing that peanut will no longer be so very lonely and that a doggy who really needed a family now has one. To the moon and back, always," she wrote alongside several pictures of Teddy and her other pet dog, Peanut, together as well as her son Rex.

Over on her Stories, the Loose Women star further explained how well the new dog had adjusted to his new home.

Stacey revealed the new dog had fitted in perfectly just a day after being rescued

"As soon as we got home it was like he'd never not been here," she wrote alongside an adorable video of the two dogs playing on the sofa. "He played with Peanut all night and they've followed each other around like shadows all day."

She added: "He's settled in so beautifully; we all love him so much. And Peanut keeps giving extra kisses like he's saying 'thanks for the friend guys'.

Peanut and Teddy have become best friends less than 24 hours after meeting each other

Teddy's adoption comes just days after Stacey voiced her concern about her dachshund Peanut, who seemed sad since the family's other pet dog, Theo, had passed away.

Stacey took to Instagram to share a photo of little Peanut snuggled up with his head on Stacey's hand – and she revealed that she felt "bad" about considering getting the pup a new companion.

Rex and Teddy posed together for sweet photos

She captioned the image: "Why does my heart feel like [by] looking into a friend for Peanut I'm forgetting about Theo. I really want to make Peanut his bouncy happy playful self again and we have room in our hearts and home for another fur baby but I just feel so bad about it."

The 32-year-old went on: "Just wondering if anyone in the same boat felt this way? And so curious to know what you did? Love you lots, thank you in advance."