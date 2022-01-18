Country star Trisha Yearwood raises over $35,000 for incredible project The #BettyWhiteChallenge asked fans to donate to animal charities

Country superstar Trisha Yearwood has raised more than $36,000 for the #BettyWhiteChallenge on what would have been the late comedian's 100th birthday. Trisha joined forces with Dottie's Yard Fund which distributes funds to animal charities across the country, and talkshoplive, the leading live streaming online network, and matched donations up to $10,000 to bring in tens of thousands for charity in Betty's name.

MORE: Betty White's greatest quotes to celebrate what would have been her 100th birthday

"Who doesn't love Betty White? We all do. And I just think that Betty is so happy right now that this is the way that the world is choosing to celebrate her birthday, by giving to animals, which was so near and dear to her heart," Trisha shared with fans. "The world has lost a wonderful person, but this is how we keep people who we love alive. I think we should do this every year on Betty's birthday, personally. 101st birthday, we'll be here!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jennifer Love Hewitt and Betty White star in The Lost Valentine

She also called on fans to "find a way to show kindness" as they were going live on Martin Luther King Day.

The Betty White Challenge began on social media and asked everyone to donate to an animal shelter or rescue of their choice.

MORE: Chris Stapleton opens up on his recent Taylor Swift collaboration

MORE: CMA Awards 2021: Nicole Kidman and DWTS' Jimmie Allen leads the fashion pack

During the 17-minute livestream with Trisha - who was joined by her two dogs Emmy and Millie - more than $16,000 was raised and the singer and talkshoplive both matched donations.

"Thank you so much for doing this and helping precious animals!" commented one fan as another shared: "Thank you Trisha! Rescues, shelters and the veterinary world appreciate all you do!"

Trisha was joined by her dogs

Trisha later took to social media to say she was "blown away" by the support.

"We’ve already reached our goal of $30,000+, but let’s keep this love flowing!! Thank you all so much!!" she added.

Betty, known for her role as Rose Nylund in Golden Girls, passed away at the age of 99, just weeks before what would've been her 100th birthday.

Betty died on 31 December 2021

The legendary actress died in the early hours of New Year's Eve. Betty started her career in the 1930s and was still working in the industry as recently as 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic struck.

She rose to fame for her role as Elizabeth in Life with Elizabeth, and became the nation's sweetheart when she was one of the central characters in Golden Girls.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.