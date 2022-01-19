Stacey Solomon reveals real meaning behind her puppy's name The star has adopted a new dog

Stacey Solomon and her family recently welcomed a new addition to Pickle Cottage – a puppy named Teddy.

Their decision to adopt the adorable cocker spaniel came just a few weeks after the death of their dog Theo, and now Stacey has revealed the sweet way they chose to honour their previous pet.

Stacey shared an 'All About Teddy' fact page on her Instagram page – including the origin of his name.

"We called him Teddy because Teddy can be short for Theodore so we thought it was a special tribute to Theo," she wrote.

The mum-of-four further confirmed that the new puppy is only six months old and a working cocker spaniel.

Stacey shared a 'fact sheet' about her new puppy, Teddy

"We didn't pick him out but we said we would take any dog suitable for young children and another dog,” she revealed. “We didn't mind what breed, colour, coat anything as long as he would be happy and it was right. And along came Teddy."

She added: "I have no idea why or how anyone could not want him or he wouldn't be 'good' enough. But apparently he is no where near the size he should be for his breed and that was one of the main reasons why he wasn't kept by the breeder."

Teddy has already settled into Pickle Cottage

Stacey shared the news of Teddy's adoption on Monday sharing a series of snaps of the puppy, along with her dog Peanut and youngest son, Rex.

"Welcome Home Teddy. Last night we rescued a dog. But today I'm not sure who has rescued who," she confessed.

Teddy is a six-month-old cocker spaniel

"We miss you so much Theo. I hope you're looking down from heaven smiling, knowing that peanut will no longer be so very lonely and that a doggy who really needed a family now has one. To the moon and back, always."

Over on her Stories, the Loose Women star further explained how well the new dog had adjusted to his new home.

Teddy and Peanut with Stacey's son Rex

"As soon as we got home it was like he'd never not been here," she wrote. "He played with Peanut all night and they've followed each other around like shadows all day.

"He's settled in so beautifully; we all love him so much. And Peanut keeps giving extra kisses like he's saying 'thanks for the friend guys'.”

