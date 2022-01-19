'Emotional' AJ Odudu shares new health update after Strictly injury The TV star missed out on the Strictly final and tour

AJ Odudu has confirmed some positive news – she has now removed her leg brace and is now only wearing a foot brace.

MORE: AJ Odudu suffers new health setback following trip to Vietnam

She was recently left devastated after she was forced to pull out of the final of Strictly Come Dancing, and subsequently miss the Strictly tour because of her foot injury.

Loading the player...

WATCH: AJ Odudu shares new health update after Strictly injury

"Obviously it's not fixed entirely," she said on Instagram Stories. "But I can start to feel the progress, so I'm feeling really happy about that."

READ: All you need to know about AJ Odudu's love life

MORE: AJ Odudu continues to fuel romance rumours with Kai Widdrington as she admits to 'missing' him

Fighting back tears, AJ added: "Like literally, the ability to stand for five seconds on one foot in a trainer because I've not been able to do that for so long. So, I'm actually really happy. I've got my sunglasses on because I'm getting quite emotional. Wow – who knew that could be so exciting? But it is."

AJ was one of the favourites to take home the Glitterball Trophy, but sadly as she trained for the final, she sustained a foot injury and had to withdraw from the show.

AJ shared this snap of her boot after taking it off

Her injury has also meant that she is no longer able to take part in the Strictly Tour, with her professional partner Kai Widdrington now dancing with Maisie Smith.

"I'm devastated not to be able to take part in the Strictly tour due to injury. I had hoped for one last dance with Kai, but I must obviously follow the medical advice," the heartbroken TV star said in a statement. "I wish my Strictly family the very best of luck on the road and I'll definitely be there to cheer them on."

When Kai and Maisie shared their first snap from the training room, AJ was quick to praise the pair, simply writing: "Go team."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.