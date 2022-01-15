AJ Odudu suffers new health setback following trip to Vietnam We hope she feels better soon!

AJ Odudu was left devastated after she was forced to pull out of the final of Strictly Come Dancing, and subsequently miss the Strictly tour because of a foot injury - and is now struggling with another health setback.

The star had flown out to Vietnam to film for a new TV show that will be broadcast on Channel 4, and she decided to relax with a luxurious face mask. However, she later explained to followers that she had suffered an allergic reaction because of her treatment, and as she was in a quarantine hotel, she was a little bit nervous about how she might treat herself to relieve the symptoms.

AJ Odudu suffers allergic reaction during Vietnam trip

Sharing some clips on her Instagram Stories, she said: "New year, new show, new allergic reaction. Yes, I had an allergic reaction to one of me face masks whilst travelling. My face is burning, it's itchy, it's dry, it's just the worst sensation ever."

She added: "Can't pop to my Boots, don't think they've got a Boots over here, but even if they did can't pop to Boots, so I think I need to order some ice and take my hay fever tablets."

The former Big Brother's Bit on the Side presenter then said she'd try to "ignore" it, but pleaded with fans to send over some allergy advice information.

The star was dismayed

AJ took to her Stories later in the day to share with her followers that she had gotten some relief with some "calamine lotion" and "Antihistamines."

She posed in front of a mirror in an orange crop top that her highlighted her phenomenal physique, that would've improved from her hardcore training regime when she competed on Strictly.

AJ was one of the favourites to take home the Glitterball Trophy, but sadly as she trained for the final, she sustained a foot injury and had to withdraw from the show.

It appears she's now on the mend

Her injury has also meant that she is no longer able to take part in the Strictly Tour, with her professional partner Kai Widdrington now dancing with Maisie Smith.

When Kai and Maisie shared their first snap from the training room, AJ was quick to praise the pair, simply writing: "Go team," but many fans also shared their support for the presenter.

"You really are class personified. You must be heartbroken not being able to tour but here you are as Kai's biggest cheerleader. What an amazing person you are," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Tour definitely will not be the same without you AJ but your constant support for Kai and all your friends is honestly so admirable."

