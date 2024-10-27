Christina Hall leaves divorce drama behind as she shares glimpse of 'most incredible' getaway

It hasn't been the easiest few months for Christina Hall, so she is making sure to keep busy and enjoy some well-deserved escapes from the drama.

It has been almost five months since the Christina on the Coast host filed for divorce from her now-estranged husband Josh Hall, after almost three years of marriage.

And as what would have been their third wedding anniversary passed — and their legal battle rages on — she took herself on a very special and long-awaited getaway to none other than Paris, France.

As the weekend came to a close, Christina took to Instagram to share photos from Paris and recap her trip, which she said in a previous post was one that she had been wanting to make since she was 21 years old.

She first shared a photo of herself wearing a pinstripe mini skirt paired with a black tank top while she enjoyed a coffee on a balcony, followed by a video of her sporting a black Louis Vuitton jacket while driving a red Ferrari.

The HGTV star shared more photos of her fabulous views of the Eiffel Tour from her room in the Bvlgari Hotel on the famously luxe George V Avenue in the eighth arrondissement, of her shopping, of a visit to to Veuve Clicquot headquarters in Reims, and more.

Christina then wrote in her caption that she had the "most incredible week traveling through Europe," and noted: "After hearing mixed reviews about Paris — I must say it was dreamy and my new favorite city."

She went on: "The people were all very nice and welcoming, the architecture was gorgeous and the wine and dining exceeded all expectations."

"Paris was the classiest of the classy. Back to reality feeling grateful for such an incredible experience," she concluded.

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and express how happy they are for her, with one writing: "So chic! This is your look," as others followed suit with: "An absolute dream! You deserve all the happiness," and: "Good for you Christina, taking on the world!" as well as: "Enjoy your life! You work tirelessly to help other people and families dreams come true."

Christina is based in Orange County, California, with her three kids: daughter Taylor, 14, and sons Brayden, eight, and Hudson, four.

She shares her first two kids with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, who she was married to from 2009 to 2018, and with whom despite their contentious divorce, she is on good terms today, and her youngest Hudson with Ant Anstead, to whom she was married from 2018 to 2021.