George Stephanopoulos receives outpour of support following incredible career news

George Stephanopoulos has been cheered on by his loyal fans following some exciting career news.

The Good Morning America co-anchor will be joining forces with MasterClass to help teach people how to become better communicators.

MasterClass, the streaming platform where anyone can learn from the world's best across a wide range of subjects, announced that George will teach a class on purposeful communication.

This will include how to communicate under pressure, combat nerves and connect through empathy to have conversations of value.

The class is now available to watch, and his wife Ali Wentworth was one of the first to share her pride in the news.

Alongside a photo of George's MasterClass advert, Ali wrote on Instagram: "Oh hey new instructor!!!" "So excited," one fan replied, while another remarked: "Oh fantastic news!" A third added: "Hey teach!"

David Rogier, founder and CEO of MasterClass, said of the news: "With a 30-year career as a trusted voice in broadcasting and politics, George has cemented his status as one of the world's most effective communicators."

"George's class on purposeful communication comes as record numbers are looking to change careers, get promotions and communicate successfully with their teams and networks.

"In his class, George will teach members the key to making an authentic connection while deconstructing his process and showing members how to enhance their communication skills by demonstrating how to be more empathetic and effective as a leader."

George said of his new class: "Communication can be the key to success—or fuel failure. My class is for anyone who wants to communicate with clarity, compassion and concision.

"I've been fortunate enough to interview presidents, politicians and celebrities, and while most interviews have been successful, others have not. I want anyone who watches this class to learn from my most interesting interviews and benefit from what went well or wrong."

Before becoming a journalist, George was an advisor to the Democratic Party and served as a communications director for President Bill Clinton's 1992 presidential campaign, subsequently becoming the White House communications director.

Since 2009, George has been working as a co-anchor on Good Morning America, and currently hosts the morning show alongside Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan.

