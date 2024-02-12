George Stephanopoulos has jet black hair in must-see throwback photo with rarely-seen daughters

George Stephanopoulos had reason to celebrate over the weekend as he marked his 63rd birthday.

To mark the occasion, George's doting wife, Ali Wentworth, took to Instagram to share a series of photos from the family's albums over the years, including a lovely picture of him holding their two daughters, Elliott, now 21, and Harper, now 18, while in the kitchen inside their home.

George, who is known for his iconic silver hair, looked drastically different with a head of thick jet black hair, and was all smiles as he posed with his children.

Other pictures from the montage made by Ali included a more recent photo of George sitting at home on the couch, and another of him posing in the streets of New York City with his daughter Harper.

The star lives with wife Ali in a beautiful apartment in the Upper East Side, and the couple also own a vacation home in the Hamptons, where they spend a lot of the time over the weekends and holidays.

It will have been a bittersweet birthday for George, as it was his first one as an empty nester.

The star and his wife were vocal about the ups and downs of their children growing up and flying the nests back in August, when their youngest, Harper, left home to attend college in Nashville.

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos celebrated his birthday over the weekend

The big transition saw the pair adapting to a new normal, and finding more time for date nights, as well as scheduled calls with their children from afar.

However, now that they don't have their daughters living at home, it means that there's all the more to celebrate when they do get together.

© Getty Images Ali Wentworth and George Stephanopoulos have been married for 22 years

In December, they went away for an extra-special family vacation to Japan, and were joined by Jerry Seinfeld and his family.

George and Ali have been married for 22 years and celebrated their wedding anniversary in November. On the day, George was up early to work on Good Morning America, but was overcome with emotion live on the show after being surprised with a video message from Ali, from her bed.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth became empty nesters in 2023

She said: "22 years... 22 years of waking up on our anniversary waking up alone in bed, only to watch you interview some beautiful actress on TV."

She concluded the message by telling her husband that she loved him, and that he should come home. "You really are tearing up there, you little softy!"

Robin Roberts said as she smiled and pointed at her colleague from across the news desk.

© Instagram The couple at home

The couple met after being set up on a blind date, and found themselves talking for hours after going for dinner, with so much in common.

George later told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

