Coleen Nolan shows off unexpected new look in hilarious video The Loose Women star no doubt surprised her fans!

Coleen Nolan showed another side to her in a new video shared to social media this week – and she looked very different from what we're used to!

The Loose Women star featured in a short clip that her friend and co-star Ruth Langsford shared to her Instagram Stories.

The video showed Coleen with her hair on top of her head, wrapped in a black hairnet.

She wore a red jacket over a black sparkly dress and clutched a mug as she did an impression of iconic Coronation Street character Ena Sharples. "Oh love, bit boring isn't it, waiting around here, all this fuss," Coleen joked while Ruth quietly giggled.

The This Morning co-presenter then panned the camera to show fellow panellists Janet Street-Porter and Denise Welch deep in concentration.

"Other people are looking at their notes Coleen," she added, to which the singer and presenter responded: "Notes? I don't have notes."

Adding a crying-laughing emoji, Ruth captioned the clip: "Our own Ena Sharples!" Down-to-earth Coleen has never minded showing off her less glamorous side, even discussing her facial hair on Loose Women recently.

Coleen recently opened up about her weight loss

Last month, however, she opened up about some steps she'd taken to change the way she looks and feels – and revealed that she was happier and healthier as a result.

The 56-year-old spoke about her change in lifestyle during a candid interview with Bella magazine where she discussed the fact that she had become vegan.

Coleen said: "I feel much better than I've ever felt. I've changed my diet and had my teeth done, which I just love."

Revealing that she was glad to feel fitter, the TV host added: "I think I've probably dropped a couple of stone. I was 16 on top, but now I can get into a 14. With trousers, I was an 18-20 before, and now it's more 14-16. The weight loss was just a bonus. Me going vegan was never about losing weight."

