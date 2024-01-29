George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth reveals nerves as she begins new chapter

George Stephanopoulos' beloved wife, Ali Wentworth, has found a way to keep busy after becoming an empty nester.

The Go Ask Ali podcast star is working on something close to her heart, although is feeling a little nervous about it too.

Taking to Instagram, Ali posted a picture of herself sitting in front of the fireplace in her lounge, with her laptop perched on her knee. "Starting a new book.. gulp," she wrote in the caption.

Ali is no stranger to writing, and her last book, Ali's Well That Ends Well, released in May 2022, was a huge hit with fans. Other titles to her name include Happily Ever After, Go Ask Ali and Ali in Wonderland.

Her latest book gave an incredible insight into her family life, as well as her friendships and lessons that she learnt during the pandemic.

While Ali is not one to take herself too seriously, it's safe to say that she's also incredibly open with her emotions on social media, during both the good and the bad times.

The star struggled in August when her youngest child, daughter Harper, 18, flew the nest to attend college, leaving her and George official empty nesters. What's more, unlike her older sister, who studies not too far away from home at Brown University, Rhode Island, Harper chose to go to college in Nashville.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2001

Joining George's co-star Lara Spencer's daughter, Katherine, Harper enrolled at Vanderbilt University. At the time, Ali took to Instagram to post a number of photos of herself and George walking away from Harper's dorm on the college campus, hand in hand.

"We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!" she penned. "I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'."

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth inside their family home

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

The family reunited over the holidays, enjoying a once in a lifetime trip to Japan, where they were joined by Jerry Seinfeld and his family. Now, George and Ali are enjoying their quality time together.

The couple have an incredible love story, and the actress spoke about how they first met at a book signing in Sarasota back in 2012.

© Getty Images The celebrity couple share two grown-up daughters

"I didn't care about politics, and figured he'd be the last person I'd be interested in," Ali said. "I was holding out for Hugh Grant or Matthew Perry."

After agreeing to go on the blind date to please her friend, Ali realised that she had a lot in common with George, even ordering the same meal – a crab salad – and proceeded to talk for hours.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with daughter Elliott

George, meanwhile, told the New York Times: "You know how when you go on a date and the first 15 minutes are on automatic pilot? About 15 minutes in, she just leaned in and said something, and we were suddenly in another place, in another universe, immediately. We went from strangers to friends to being in love in days."

The pair were engaged after dating for just two months, and got married at a ceremony performed by George's father, who is a reverend. The family are incredibly close and Ali previously gave an insight into their home life.

Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

