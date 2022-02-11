Salma Hayek post dreamy bikini selfie - and you should see the pool The actress had fans falling over themselves

Salma Hayek loves nothing more than a tropical vacation, complete with sun, sea and swimsuits - and her latest photo might just be her most stunning yet.

The Bliss actress, 55, took to Instagram with a snapshot from a getaway gone by and it looked breathtaking.

MORE: Salma Hayek pays tribute to Fifty Shades of Grey with sensational throwback photos

In the image, Salma was sunbathing in a swimming pool and her turquoise bikini matched the water she was floating in.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Salma Hayek mimics her dogs as she shakes water off herself in a swimsuit

She was face down with her arms outstretched in front of her and her toned legs were capturing the rays too.

The circular pool was surrounded by lush, tropical greenery and her fans said they wished they were there.

MORE: Salma Hayek is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in makeup-free bikini picture – fans react

SEE: Salma Hayek looks fabulous in backless swimsuit as she prepares for new adventures

One called her, "a mermaid," and others rushed to comment on the location and her physique.

Salma stuns in a tropical throwback photo

"This is your paradise," wrote another, as a third said: "You look amazing." There were strings of heart and on-fire emojis and Salma was heaped with praise.

MORE: Salma Hayek is 'breathtakingly beautiful' in makeup-free bikini picture – fans react

MORE: Salma Hayek delights fans with star-studded clip - and it's so nostalgic!

Salma oozes confidence and is often hailed as an inspiration for women as she embraces the aging process - and looks amazing as she does it.

Salma is confident in the aging process

The mom-of-one admits while she sometimes feels a little less confident than she did when she was younger, for the most part, she has no problem with getting older.

She opened up to The Guardian about the pressures women feel to remain youthful though and said: "It's crazy. You have to be much better than your male colleagues. You still have to be a good wife and mother. And now you also have to be skinny, and you have to look 20 when you're 40.

"It's too much. We need to stop with the crazy expectations, give ourselves a break."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.