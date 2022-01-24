Salma Hayek delights fans with star-studded clip - and it's so nostalgic! The actress recently came back from a stunning vacation

Salma Hayek is making us all reminisce. The actress got nostalgic on Instagram posting a clip from her time hosting Saturday Night Live back in 2003.

The clip promoting the episode features Christina Aguilera, who was the episode’s musical guest, and Chris Kattan, whose last year on SNL was that same year.

The Mexican star looks baby-faced and dazzling in the old clip, wearing a form-fitting white corset top and a beautiful flower in her hair.

VIDEO: Salma Hayek and daughter Valentina make surprise revelation about their home

In the video, she takes a compliment from Christina and banters with Chris.

Salma captioned the nostalgic video "rock your Saturday night" and was showered with compliments from fans.

Salma Hayek on Saturday Night Live back in 2003

"The queens," one follower commented, while another acknowledged the actress’ glowing youth in the video, writing in: "that face Salma!" along with sparkly emojis.

The House of Gucci star has recently returned from enjoying some well-deserved down time and warm weather, where she still found the time to share stunning bikini-clad photos with her over twenty million followers of her tropical vacation.

The Frida star recently returned from vacation

She marked the end of her vacation and her return to home with an adorable photo of her daughter Valentina's French Bulldog laying on the family couch, joking that the pup didn't like it when Salma asked her to get off the couch.

Valentina is Salma's only daughter with French billionaire and CEO of the luxury conglomerate Kering, François-Henri Pinault, who she has been married to since 2009.

Salma with daughter Valentina

Salma is heading straight to work after her vacation – and spending time sharing her couch with the pup – as she takes the role of producer over actress in her upcoming television series Santa Evita, based on the novel of the same name by Tomás Eloy Martínez about the late Argentinian first lady Eva Perón.

