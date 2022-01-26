Peter Andre expresses his pride over daughter Princess' latest achievement The singer shares two children with his ex-wife Katie Price

Peter Andre is one proud father! The 48-year-old has expressed her delight over the fact that his teenage daughter Princess has taken on her first paid job.

The Mysterious Girl hitmaker, who shares 14-year-old Princess with ex-wife Katie Price, explained that she is earning her own money by babysitting and walking their neighbours' dogs.

He told New! magazine: "She recently said she wants to start babysitting and doing other jobs to earn pocket money, which is very sweet."

Peter is also a doting dad to Princess's older brother Junior, 16, as well as Amelia, eight, and Theo, four, both of whom he shares with wife Emily.

"It may be a bit early but I think she's going to start by watching Millie and Theo," he added. "We can only really do that if Junior is also around and there's another adult in the house. She's also asked about walking the neighbours' dogs. I'm really proud of her for taking initiative."

Peter with his two eldest children and wife Emily

The comment comes shortly after Peter's wife, NHS doctor Emily, discussed the approach she has taken when it comes to parenting her stepchildren, Junior and Princess.

As a stepmother, Emily - who has released her guide to puberty - has revealed she is careful not to take too much of a parenting role but to act more like a "big sister".

"I think I take on more of a big-sister role," she told The Times. "They are lovely children and they've made my life easy, to be honest. It just sort of works, but I don't think there’s one right way of being a step-parent. I have to say I do buy parenting books - I have a fair few on my shelf."

