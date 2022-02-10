Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Boyer teases special surprise for star ahead of opening night Are you going to Luke's tour?

Luke Bryan has a special surprise in store for him on the opening night of his Vegas residency - wife Caroline has brought along a new fan.

"Fireball the monkey is ready for opening night!" she captioned a picture of her with a large stuffed monkey that wears a grey sweater with a red hood that reads: "Wild about you."

Caroline was on a private jet with girlfriends as they headed to Las Vegas for the opening night, and she also shared a picture of Luke smoking a cigar and giving Fireball a cuddle.

"You three have a blast opening night. It is going to be epic," commented one fan as others shared laughing emojis and one wrote: "I absolutely love that you brought him!! You’re awesome!"

The residency runs throughout February but in June Luke will hit the road with the Raised Up Right tour. Alongside a teaser image of the upcoming gigs, the American Idol judge wrote: "My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans. So thankful every time we get to do it! 2022 is going to be a good one with @RileyDuckman, @M10penny, and @The_DJRock! Pre-sale starts TOMORROW (2/1) for NutHouse members and general on-sale is Friday (2/4) #RaisedUpRightTour."

Luke has already enjoyed a jet-set start to the year, having recently returned to Nashville following a few days in Cancun, Mexico, for Crash My Playa 2022.

Caroline revealed she was bringing along Fireball the monkey

Later this month he will also be back on the American Idol judging table alongside Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

When they're not touring the world together, Luke and Caroline live on a farm in Nashville with their two sons, Thomas and Tatum, and their adopted children, Luke's nephew and two nieces, Til, Jordan and Kris, whose mom, Luke's late sister Kelly, died in 2007, and her husband Ben "Lee" Cheshire, who passed away in 2017.

The house features a large living room, along with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Luke with Fireball

The guest house, meanwhile, boasts a living room, kitchen, three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a media room. A catfish pond is also on the grounds of the site.

Luke's family also have a vacation home in Santa Rosa, Florida, which is nicknamed The Nut House after his Nut House fan club.

