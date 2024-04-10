Blake Lively's famous sister shares family's 'unexpected' reaction to her fame

The Lively family is bursting with talent, but the most famous among them is arguably Blake Lively, a major player in Hollywood since the early aughts.

The star comes from a family of even more stars, though, as all of her siblings, both full and half, are also actors, including her half-sister Robyn Lively, with whom she maintains an extremely close relationship.

Robyn, 52, made an appearance on the latest episode of fellow Hollywood sibling Oliver Hudson's podcast Sibling Revelry, without his sister and co-host Kate this time.

© Getty Images Blake's sister Robyn made an appearance on the podcast "Sibling Revelry"

The pair discussed their lives in the spotlight at a young age, coming from a family of screen stars, and their conversation veered into experiencing feelings of envy for their very successful sisters.

Oliver honestly shared: "I'm not afraid to admit I have envy," speaking about seeing his sister work in exciting projects and not have to worry so much about finances, while also acknowledging how much work she put into her career.

Robyn responded: "I totally understand that, but that hustle is real. My sister's life is a lot. It's a lot of work to maintain that, it really is."

She explained also that her hitting fame in such a big way seemed like the least likely possibility when they were younger. "And she really was, of all of us, the most unexpected one to hit that fame. Because she was so shy, she was very shy."

MORE: Blake Lively makes emotional promise to her children in rare personal message

"It just happened, and I just can't believe it. But she's my best friend, she and I are so close."

© Getty Images Blake and Robyn's other siblings are actors as well, all sharing mother Elaine Lively

Oliver even joked that he would be very happy to take Kate's money without experiencing the "intrusive" level of fame she had, with Robyn affirming that it's "so hard."

MORE: Kate Hudson recalls brother Oliver's intense reaction after embarrassing moment with mom Goldie Hawn

She also spoke about her brother-in-law Ryan Reynolds, calling Blake a "mama bear" and saying of the couple, who are parents to four children and keep their family life out of the spotlight: "There's nothing more important to both of them than their family. Their family comes first." Take a look at their bond below...

Recommended video You may also like Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' love story

"And they manage to really balance it well, it's a totally different life, it's a totally different world." Teen Witch star Robyn ended on a tender note, saying: "I'm so proud of her! Everything she's gotten, she has, she's earned."

RELATED: Kate Hudson addresses current relationship with siblings she didn't 'speak to' after emotional encounter

Blake and Robyn are both the daughters of talent manager Elaine Lively, with Robyn and her siblings Lori and Jason being the children of Elaine and her first husband, Ronald Otis. Blake is the youngest of the five siblings, the daughter of Elaine and her second husband, actor Ernie Lively. She also has an older brother, Eric.

© Instagram Oliver himself comes from a star-studded family!

Oliver is from a legendary Hollywood family as well, the son of Goldie Hawn and her second husband, Bill Hudson, alongside his sister Kate. Through his mom's relationship for the last four decades with their "Pa" Kurt Russell, he has a stepbrother, Boston Russell, and a half brother, Wyatt Russell.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.